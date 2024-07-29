What to know before the women’s rugby quarterfinals

After some lopsided pool play, the quarterfinals and placement matches kick off at 2 p.m. ET.

France looks poised for a run at the gold medal match on home turf. They were one of three teams to go undefeated in pool play (Australia and New Zealand). The host nation didn’t allow a point against until their final pool play match with the United States. Seraphine Okemba scored four tries in their pool finale against the United States. Assuming they get by Canada in the quarterfinals, France will have a tough potential matchup against Australia in the semifinals.

Australia and New Zealand look destined for a gold medal matchup. Australia finished pool play with a +65-point differential. Sisters Maddison and Teagan Levi have led the offensive effort for the Aussies. Maddison scored seven tries during the first day of pool play and looks to be a lethal option for Australia in the quarterfinals. The Aussies will face Ireland in the final quarterfinal match of the day.

Not to be outdone, New Zealand also dominated pool play. The Black Ferns had the highest point differential in pool play at +95. Michaela Blyde led the way with a four-try performance on Day 1. They will face China in the quarterfinals, who they already beat 43-5.

Great Britain snuck into the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind win over South Africa in their final pool match. The Brits will face the Americans in what should be an even match. The matchup is a rematch of the Tokyo quarterfinals, where Great Britain upset the U.S. to advance to the semifinals. The Americans have lost in the quarterfinal round in each of the Games since rugby has returned to the Olympics.

Japan, Brazil, Fiji, and South Africa will play in the ninth through twelfth place consolation matches. It’s a disappointing tournament for Fiji who entered as the defending bronze medalists. See all the results from pool play here.

