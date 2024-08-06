What to watch as men’s water polo heads to the quarterfinals

Eight teams are still in contention for that coveted gold medal in the men’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Wednesday’s quarterfinal day features four games, including Team USA taking on Australia. For more on how the Americans are feeling about their quarterfinal matchup, click here.

Here’s a look at all four of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matches.

Game 1: Group A No. 4 Croatia vs. Group B No. 1 Spain (8 a.m. ET)

Croatia came to Paris as the 2024 world champions, but haven’t played like the best team in the world over the last two weeks. It opens the quarterfinals following a loss to the U.S. in the final pool play game on Monday, taking its record to 3-2. Croatia has a slight goal differential of +1, having scored 58 goals but allowed 57.

Spain was the only team to go a perfect 5-0 in pool play, and look like a serious gold medal contender. The Spanish squad won all pool play games in regulation with an average margin of victory of 5.6 goals. They’ve scored a tournament-high 67 goals so far, while allowing a tournament-low 39 goals.

Game 2: Group A No. 1 Greece vs. Group B No. 4 Serbia (9:35 a.m. ET)

Greece claimed the top spot in Group A thanks to a 9-8 win over Italy on Monday that served as a tiebreaker at the top of the standings. Greece is second to Spain for most goals scored so far (66).

Serbia came to Paris as the two-time defending Olympic gold medalists, but struggled in pool play, going 2-3. The Serbians were the final quarterfinal qualifier in Group B. They have allowed the most goals of any quarterfinals team, but have the best scorer in the tournament. Dusan Mandic leads everyone in Paris with 20 goals in five games.

Game 3: Group A No. 3 United States vs. Group B No. 2 Australia (1 p.m. ET)

The U.S. hasn’t won an Olympic quarterfinals game since 2008, the same year it won silver in Beijing. The Americans went 3-2 pool play and finished tied for third in Group A with Croatia. They took the higher seed thanks to a win over the Croatians on Monday.

Hannes Daube, playing in his second Olympics, leads the U.S. with 14 goals in Paris, including 5 in the last two contests.

Australia and Hungary finished the group stage tied for second, both 3-2 in pool play. Australia got the No. 2 spot thanks to a win over the Hungarians. The Australian men’s water polo team has never medaled in the Olympics.

Game 4: Group A No. 2 Italy vs. Group B No. 3 Hungary (2:35 p.m. ET)

Italy’s only loss in pool play came to Greece. It came to Paris after finishing second at this year’s world championships, and is still one of the favorites to get to the podium. The Italians have allowed 44 goals so far, second only to Australia.

Hungary won Olympic bronze three years ago and was the 2023 world champion. The Hungarians were one of four teams to score more than 62 goals in pool plays.

Tournament bracket

The winners of Wednesday’s games will move on to the semifinals on Friday. The winner of Greece/Serbia will take on the winner of USA/Australia, and the winner of Italy/Hungary will face the winner of Croatia/Spain in the final four. Game times for Friday’s game have not been announced.

The gold medal match will be held on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

