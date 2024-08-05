What to watch as women’s water polo heads to the quarterfinals

The brackets are set for the next phase of the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics. Eight teams will play four quarterfinal games on Tuesday, including the U.S. finishing the day against Hungary in a rematch of this year’s world championship title game.

Here’s a look at all four games scheduled for Tuesday.

Game 1: Group A No. 4 Canada vs. Group B No. 1 Spain (8 a.m. ET)

Spain finished group play 4-0, and is second among all teams in the tournament with 51 goals scored, including a tournament-best 11 goals by Bea Ortiz.

Defensively, the Spanish are also second among all teams with 36 goals allowed. Spain is the defending silver medalists from the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Canada went 1-3 in group play, its lone win coming against China. China was the only team to allow more goals than Canada in group play. The Canadians allowed 51 goals and scored 34.

Game 2: Group A No. 2 Netherlands vs. Group B No. 3 Italy (9:35 a.m. ET)

The Netherlands clinched the No. 2 spot in Group A in a big way on Sunday, scoring 20 goals against Canada, the most goals it has scored in a single game in Paris. It finished 3-1 in pool play thanks to scoring a tournament-high 59 goals. Netherlands has allowed 45 goals, second most among all quarterfinal teams.

Italy went 1-3 in pool play, and finished with a goal differential of -6, scoring 34 goals while allowing 40.

Game 3: Group A No. 1 Australia vs. Group B No. 4 Greece (1 p.m. ET)

One of the biggest surprises of this Olympics, Australia reached the Olympics after winning an Oceana qualifier, and then went 4-0 in pool play. Defense has been key for the Australians, who are allowing 9.5 goals per game.

Greece, fourth place finishers at the most recent world championships, largely disappointed in group play. The Greeks’ only win came against France on the final day of pool play to clinch their spot in the quarterfinals.

Greece (1-3) has scored the fewest goals of any team in the quarterfinals, with just 33 in four games.

Game 4: Group A No. 3 Hungary vs. Group B No. 2 United States (2:35 p.m. ET)

The U.S. (1-3) is the three-time defending Olympic gold medalists, and is in control as it goes for a record fourth straight title. In Paris, Team USA has had the most efficient defense of any team, allowing just 27 goals, nine fewer than second place. The Americans have also scored 53 goals, second most among any team. Their only loss came to Spain, 13-11, in the second game, the most goals they’ve allowed in the Olympics since 2012. They bounced back with games in which they only allowed just three and five goals.

The U.S. team is feeling ready about the quarterfinals.

Hungary (2-2) is coming off of a penalty shootout loss to Australia in the final round robin game. The Hungarians are the defending Olympic bronze medalists, and lost to the U.S. in the finals of this year’s world championships.

Tournament bracket

The winner of Australia/Greece will take on the winner of Hungary/USA in the semifinals on Thursday. The Netherlands/Italy winner will take on the Canada/Spain winner. Game times for both semifinal matchups have not been announced.

