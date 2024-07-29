What to watch on Day 2 of the men’s water polo tournament

The U.S. hopes to get its first win in Paris when the Americans take on Romania on Day 2 of the men’s water polo tournament. Here’s a look at all six games on the schedule for Tuesday.

Game 1: Group B – Australia vs. Serbia (4:30 a.m. ET)

The two-time defending gold medalists Serbia were nearly upset by Japan in both team’s Paris openers on Sunday. The Serbians will look to avoid another near disaster when they take on Australia.

Dusan Mandic led all scorers in the Olympics on Sunday when he notched seven goals for Serbia. Serbia’s 16 goals were the most of any team on Sunday.

The Aussies will be trying for their first Paris win after falling to Spain in the opening round. Australia has not reached the quarterfinals of the Olympics since 2012. Australia’s five goals in Game 1 were the fewest of any team that day.

Game 2: Group A – Croatia vs. Italy (6:05 a.m. ET)

Both Croatia and Italy won their tournament openers on Sunday, and both allowed just eight goals in the wins. This will be a rematch of the World Championships finals from earlier this year, a game that Croatia won. In Sunday’s Game 1 win, an 11-8 victory over Montenegro, Croatia had four players score at least two goals.

Game 3: Group B – Japan vs. France (9 a.m. ET)

Japan suffered a disappointing Game 1 loss to Serbia, but proved in the contest they’re a force to be reckoned with in Paris. Japan’s Yusuke Inaba scored six goals in the loss on eight shots. Two of those goals came on penalty shots.

The Japanese squad will take on the home team, with France looking for its first win in its home Games. The French squad also had a narrow defeat on Sunday, falling to Hungary 13-12. France’s Thomas Vernoux was one of four players on Sunday to score four goals.

Game 4: Group A – USA vs. Romania (10:35 a.m. ET)

The U.S. isn’t in must-win territory yet, but a Game 2 win will help alleviate the American’s fears of again missing out on quarterfinals. American Hannes Daube was the only scorer on Sunday to have at least three goals and not miss a shot.

Romania also lost its opening day game, falling to Greece. The seven goals for the Romanians was the second fewest of any team that day.

Game 5: Group A – Montenegro vs. Greece (1:30 p.m. ET)

Greece looks to stay unbeaten against an 0-1 Montenegro team. Greece’s Stylianos Argyropoulos was one of four players to score four goals on Sunday.

Montenegro came to Paris following an eighth place finish at the most recent World Championships.

Game 6: Group B – Spain vs. Hungary (3:05 p.m. ET)

Spain and Hungary have each won a World Championship since the Tokyo Olympics, Spain winning in 2022 and Hungary winning the following year. Hungary had four multi-goal scorers in the team’s Game 1 win over France. Spain is coming off of a 9-5 win over Australia. The Spanish squad was the only team to win a game on Sunday without scoring at least 10 goals.

