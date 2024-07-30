What you need to know about the Olympic surfing final

Round 3 of Olympic surfing was supposed to wrap up on Monday, July 29. Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate and only the men’s event was completed, with the women’s side being postponed. After initially trying to see if Round 3 could be run on July 30, it was just announced that the entire competition has been postponed to at least July 31. This complicates the final day of competition, as the men’s and women’s quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal finals are now up in the air.

Here’s everything we know about the rest of the surfing competition.

When will women’s Round 3 take place?

The third round of the women’s competition still does not have an official time scheduled. Olympic officials just announced that the next update about the event will be Tuesday, July 30 at 11:45 p.m. ET.

How will the finals work?

The fourth and final day of competition will include a bracket-style progression from the quarterfinals to the semifinals and then culminate in the medal finals for both the men’s and women’s event.

Who is in the finals?

We won’t know who from the women’s event will compete on the final day until they are able to complete Round 3, but the bracket for the men’s event is set, with three of the four quarterfinals being inter-country duels. The final day of the men’s competition stacks up as follows.

Men’s Surfing Finals Quarterfinal 1 Alonso Correa (PER) Reo Inaba (JPN) Quarterfinal 2 Kauli Vaast (FRA) Joan Duru (FRA) Quarterfinal 3 Gabriel Medina (BRA) Joao Chianca (BRA) Quarterfinal 4 Jack Robinson (AUS) Ethan Ewing (AUS) Semifinal 1 Winner of Q1 Winner of Q2 Semifinal 2 Winner of Q3 Winner of Q4 Bronze Final Loser of S1 Loser of S2 Gold Final Winner of S1 Winner of S2

