Who are Kim Yeji and Yusuf Dikec? Meet the viral Olympic shooters

Simone Biles is displaying her G.O.A.T. status in gymnastics, LeBron James is helping the U.S. stack victories in basketball and Katie Ledecky has already won multiple medals in swimming.

But there are other Olympians having success in Paris, and you may be unfamiliar with their game.

New stars are born

Olympic shooters Kim Yeji and Yusuf Dikec are making waves in their sport and on social media.

This duo has caught the eyes of many people across the world and has received positive remarks ranging from their skill, shooting style and aura.

Let’s take a closer look at who Yeji and Dikec are and what specifically they are going viral for.

Meet Kim Yeji

Yeji is 31 years old and represents South Korea in the pistol events in Olympic shooting.

So far at the Paris Olympics, Yeji won silver in women’s 10m air pistol and placed seventh in mixed team 25m pistol. Her next competition will be in the women’s 25m pistol event at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 2.

Yeji has been trending on the internet for being described as looking like a cool movie star while competing. She wears an all-black suit, white hat and eye gear, but it’s her aiming pose that tops off her “main character energy” when she’s out on the range. Yeji is also being talked about for keeping a straight face, even when she won silver.

This is Yeji’s first competing at the Games but has won two medals at the 2024 World Cup in Baky prior to Paris. Her reason for getting involved in the sport was simply because of curiosity and she started playing in middle school. Yeji is also a mother and she has without a doubt made her daughter proud with her performances at the Olympics.

Meet Yusuf Dikec

Dikec is 51 years old and represents Turkiye in the pistol events in Olympic shooting.

The now-five-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024) recently concluded his time at the Paris Games, winning silver in mixed team 10m air pistol and placing 13th in men’s 10m air pistol.

But even after finishing his last event on Monday, Dikec is getting attention days later on social media. It’s mainly for his laid-back stance when competing and casually putting one hand in his pocket while the other is holding the air pistol. He also has no equipment that a typical Olympic shooter wears to prepare for an event, such as headphones, eye gear or ear protectors.

It’s been an Olympic Games to never forget for the Turkish sports shooter as this summer also marked his first medal in the sport. Away from the shooting range, Dikec enjoys dancing and lives his life by this philosophy — which will certainly get a laugh from his new fans: “Success doesn’t come with your hands in your pockets.”

