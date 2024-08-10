Who won gold, silver and bronze in the women’s soccer tournament at Paris Olympics?

The women’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics is now under wraps.

What started with 12 teams has resulted in three countries standing on the podium.

Take a look at who won gold, silver and bronze in the tournament.

Gold medal winners: USA

Emma Hayes found herself with a glorious gold medal only three months into the U.S. women’s national team job after her team won the final 1-0 vs. Brazil.

It was a whirlwind journey filled with grit and determination for the USWNT throughout the tournament.

The “Triple Espresso” trio Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson have absolutely dominated the front line throughout the Games. Smith, who turned 24 the same day of the gold medal final, got to celebrate her big day by winning the tournament.

In the match, the USWNT’s attacking trio did its best to stay dangerous, while Emily Fox led the incredible defensive effort against relentless pressure from Brazil.

Alyssa Naeher showed nothing can get past her, with an outrageous save from a last-ditch effort by Adriana during the end of the stoppage time.

Tears, handshakes and hugs erupted as the USWNT emerged victorious.

SEE MORE: Relive every USWNT goal at 2024 Paris Olympics

SEE MORE: Mallory Swanson’s goal lifts USWNT to Olympic gold in 1-0 win vs. Brazil

Silver medal winners: Brazil

The tournament proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for Brazil as it competed in the first gold medal match since 2008 when it last lost against the U.S.

Six-time FIFA Player of the Year and soccer icon Marta faced the opportunity to end her career with a gold medal. But Brazil found itself in the same place as it was in 2008, defeated by the U.S. with a final score of 1-0.

Brazil’s contagious passion doesn’t go unnoticed. Brazil defied all odds throughout the tournament and ended with a well-deserved silver medal.

SEE MORE: USWNT wins gold medal after hard fought 1-0 win vs. Brazil

Bronze medal winners: Germany

Giulia Gwinn scored the only goal of the bronze medal game after a successful penalty kick as Germany defeated Spain 1-0.

Ann-Katrin Berger had an outstanding performance and saved her team by deflecting Alexia Putella’s penalty kick during the last second of stoppage time.

Germany clawed its way to the bronze and proved itself to be a resilient team throughout the tournament.

SEE MORE: Germany’s defense shines in bronze medal win vs. Spain

SEE MORE: Germany claims women’s soccer bronze medal off Berger’s heroics in 1-0 win vs. Spain

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.