Who wore it best? Best hairstyles of the Paris Olympics (so far)

Every four years the best athletes from around the world come together to compete on the biggest stage — the Olympic Games. The focus is always on the athletes, their competitors and who will bring home the gold.

There’s much more to look at than just that, though.

After all, it takes a lot to prepare for competition. Aside from the grueling training and the time spent away from family, there’s a lot that athletes need to tend to. And that includes… their hair?

Yes, hair!

Some athletes have chosen to go big or go home at these Games with stylish bows, braids, dyes, afros and more.

Our list of standout hairstyles includes 14 athletes thus far — plus a special guest. These athletes all have hair that stands apart from the rest, featuring such intricacies as bows, beads, braids, highlights — plus just overall style.

So, without further ado…

Best hairstyles of the Olympics

Melissa Jefferson, Track & Field, USA

Jefferson was rocking a braided half-up/half-down style — with a bright blue bow to represent Team USA — when she won bronze in the women’s 100m final.





Brittany Brown, Track & Field, USA

Brown lined up for the women’s 200m final with standout silver highlights.





Rachel Glenn, Track & Field, USA

Glenn, a U.S. high jumper, oozed style in Paris. Here she poses with her pigtail bun look.





Ebony Morrison, Track & Field, USA

The Opening Ceremony had Morrison rocking a full afro that took people’s breaths away.





Shamier Little, Track & Field, USA

As she helped the U.S. run the mixed 4×400 relay in world record time, Little took a different route with her highlight color of choice — a shade of purple that matched the unique Stade de France track. “Purple has been one of my themes,” Little said. “Going in this, I had a vision. I found a barber, I just asked him to bring together my vision and he did perfectly.”

Getty Images

TeeTee Terry, Track & Field, USA

Terry took the track by storm as she rocked a pair of long, braided ponytails in the 100m races.

Masai Russel, Track & Field, USA

Russel has been rocking long, braided pigtails as she hurdles across the Stade de France track.





Kyree King, Track & Field, USA

King chose a bold look — green. With his green buzzed hairdo, King has really made a statement any time he takes the purple Paris track.

Getty Images

Trinity Rodman, Soccer, USA

With bright pink highlights and lush braids, Rodman has stormed the pitch with show-stopping style — could that be the catalyst for her amazing goals so far in Paris?

Getty Images

Noah Lyles, Track & Field, USA

Lyles made a statement with a creative new addition — white beads — to his braids as he blazed to a 100m gold medal in Paris.

Getty Images

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Track & Field, Jamaica

Although an unfortunate injury prevented her from contending for another medal, Fraser-Pryce still made a bold statement for Team Jamaica in the early rounds of the women’s 100m event, rocking green and yellow highlights in honor of her country.

Coco Gauff, Tennis, USA

Team USA’s flag bearer came strong with her style, rocking red, white and blue highlights with a beautiful, braided ponytail. A patriotic look truly befitting of a flag bearer.





Rebecca Andrade, Gymnastics, Brazil

Upsetting Simone Biles in the women’s floor final wasn’t the only highlight belonging to Andrade. The Brazilian gymnastics star was sporting gold highlights to match her gold medal.





Honorable mention

Snoop Dogg

And finally, our special guest. Whether he should be part of this lineup is up for debate, but his continuous change of looks calls for a shoutout.

We’re talking about the one-and-only Snoop Dogg. During his Olympic debut, he’s adorned his head with many accessories, including an equestrian helmet, a French beret, and his very own USA-colored durag.

















So, who wore it best?

These are some of the hair-lights that have stood out to us during the Paris Olympics — at least so far.

If you were to award medals for hairstyles, which of these athletes would be on the podium? Or are the real medalists still waiting in the wings in these final days of the Olympics?

That, dear reader, is up to you to decide.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.