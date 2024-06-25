Willie Nelson cancels shows due to illness

ALPHARETTA, Georgia (CNN) – Country music legend Willie Nelson is on the road again, but he didn’t perform at Friday night’s Outlaw Music Festival in Georgia.

The Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta sent an announcement to ticket holders.

It said the 91-year-old artist is not feeling well and doctors advised him to rest for the next four days.

Nelson is the headliner for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. In his place, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band performed a special set highlighting Nelson’s classic hits.

The tour features other legendary artists like Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss.

Nelson, who will be playing at Jacksonville’s Britt Pavilion in July, is expected to rejoin the tour this week.

