With a bronze medal in hand, Frederick Richard sets his sights even higher for LA 2028

For Frederick Richard, there are times when the reality hits that he’s leaving his first Olympic Games with a team bronze medal.

Then there are times when he feels like he needs just a little bit more time to process it all.

The 20 year old social media sensation, better known as Frederick Flips, has achieved his goal of helping the U.S. men’s gymnastics team get back on the medal podium for the first time in 16 years. The team has proudly given themselves the nickname “the Bronze Boys.”

But he’s already ready for more.

“I definitely feel very hungry to do more,” Richard told NBC Olympics. “We did all the work and it all paid off, which I’m really grateful for and satisfied. But that just opened up more doors and showed more potential. Now I want gold.”

For Richard, the bronze medal signifies just how close the U.S. team is to the dominant nations of Japan and China.

“The gap between first and third was about two points (1.8101), that’s easily something we can bridge in four years if we do it right,” Richard said. “I’m just motivated to be on that level for 2028.”

In the future, Richard also wants to bring home individual medals. In Paris he didn’t advance to any individual event finals and finished 15th in the all-around final, which he feels was a result of exerting so much energy in the team final.

“I used a lot of energy in the team final fighting for that medal,” Richard admitted. “The routines I did, I did with more energy and strength than I usually do because I really wanted it. Going into the all-around final I didn’t expect to be as tired as I was and didn’t perform to the level I knew I could have, so I ended up with two falls. It just means it wasn’t my time for the all-around final. This next cycle I want to dominate and show I’m really happy to be a key part of the team winning, but I can also have those successes in the all-around and individual events too.”

Beyond the medals, Richard’s goals include increasing visibility for the sport on the men’s side.

That’s a goal that begins at the NCAA level.

Nine current and former NCAA gymnasts competed in Paris, with all five members of the U.S. men’s team affiliated with a college program. However, the sport is on the brink of extinction with only 12 Division I universities sponsoring men’s gymnastics teams. There are none at the Division II level, and just three at Division III level.

The threat of complete elimination has never been more imminent. With recent settlements requiring payouts to athletes, athletic departments are scrutinizing their budgets more closely than ever. As a result, the risk of sport elimination remains high, and men’s gymnastics is particularly vulnerable.

“It’s really disappointing to see,” Richard said. “This is the sport I love and it looks like it’s dying on the college side. I’m hoping (our bronze medal) shows the potential of gymnastics in gaining eyeballs (on the sport) – that’s how the NCAA and all schools look at each sport: Is it entertaining enough to bring in revenue and sustain a program? What we’re trying to do is show gymnastics is amazing and super fun and people can fall in love with it if we do it right, which will cause schools to take a chance and open up more gymnastics teams.”

Richard is also bringing visibility to the sport through his growing social media following, which currently sits at just over 1.5 million following his performance in Paris. He’s been committed to upping his social media game ever since using his national team stipend to hire two videographers the moment he stepped foot on the University of Michigan’s campus as a freshman.

Now that Richard is done competing, he plans to transform into a full-time content creator for the remainder of his time in Paris.

He plans to stay until the Closing Ceremony, catch a few other sports in action (he has his eyes on basketball, boxing and track & field), and create some buzz with other athletes in the Olympic Village – he’s hoping for a collaboration with American track star Noah Lyes once he finishes his competition.

“I’m an athlete first and you have to focus on getting the job done. Now that it’s done, I’m probably going to be the social media person,” Richard said with a laugh. “I have to catch up to (U.S. rugby player) Ilona Maher – she’s killing it on social media right now. You’ll be seeing Frederick Flips doing some crazy stuff very soon.”

Once Richard returns home, he still anticipates being in the gym quite a bit. “That’s basically where I live,” he joked.

He’ll take a month off from high-level training to focus on physical therapy and recovery, then he’ll gear up for Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour, where he and the other cast members will travel from city to city, showing off their skills and celebrating their Olympic success.

“I’m excited. There’s a performer in me. I love the crowds. I love showing off and doing cool gymnastics, but usually you’re following a strict code book,” Richard said. “Now I just get to be creative and do some entertaining stuff for people to fall in love with.”

