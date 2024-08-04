Women’s 10m platform preview: Everything to know about Monday’s diving competition

How does the competition work?

Each individual diving competition will consist of three rounds. The prelims will feature 34 divers, with the top 18 moving on to the semifinals. From there, the top 12 will compete in the finals. Those tied for 18th or 12th will also move on. Scores do not carry over from round to round.

At the end of the finals, if there are any ties among the top three multiple medals will be awarded.

In platform competition, each dive must perform a dive from five of six different categories: armstand, forward, backward, reverse, inward, and twisting.

How are they scored?

Divers are judged on starting position, approach, take-off, flight, and entry into water. Each dive is given a degree of difficulty before it is performed, but divers are judged regardless of how difficult the dive is. After each dive, seven judges give their score, with the two highest and two lowest discarded. The remaining scores are added, multiplied by the degree of difficulty, and boom. That’s how you get the score.

Schedule

Preliminary round – Monday at 4 a.m. ET

Semifinals – Monday at 9 a.m. ET

Finals – Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET

Fun facts

– The U.S. won seven straight gold medals in synchro platform from 1924-1956. But that dominance has very much waned, as the last American to win a medal in this event was Laura Wilkerson when she won gold in 2000.

– A woman has won back-to-back platform gold medals in the Olympics four times, the last time in 2008 and 2012. Remember that when looking at who is competing this year.

– China has won four straight gold medals in this event and finished 1-2 at the last two Olympics.

Who is competing?

Quan Hongchan (China) – Remember how no woman has successfully defender her platform gold since 2012? Well 17-year-old Quan is hoping to join that list, and she’s the favorite in Paris this week. The Tokyo gold medalist won gold at the world championship earlier this year, and was second in the world in both 2022 and 2023.

Chen Yuxi (China) – Quan’s biggest challenge could be her own teammate. Chen, 18, won gold in the synchro platform last week, and was the gold medalists in individual platform at the 2022 and 2023 world championships. She finished second to Quan at worlds this year.

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix (Great Britain) – Another competitor who has already medaled in these Games, Sirieix won bronze in the synchro platform last week. The 19-year-old finished third in the individual platform at the world championships earlier this year, and finished seventh in the event during the Tokyo Games. If Sirieix can win a medal in individual platform it would not only add to her personal total, but it would also be historic. Great Britain has never medaled in the event.

Lois Toulson (Great Britain)- Toulson was Sirieix’s bronze medal winning partner in the synchro platform. This is the 24-year-old’s third Olympics. She finished ninth in individual platform in Tokyo.

Delaney Schnell (USA) – Schnell is the U.S.’s best chance at a medal in this event. She has one Olympic medal to her name, a silver in the synchro platform in Tokyo. Schnell and her diving partner Jess Parratto finished sixth in synchro last week. In individual platform, the 25-year-old finished fifth in Tokyo, sixth at the 2023 worlds, and third at the 2019 worlds. She has an outside chance at getting the podium this week.

Gabriela Agundez (Mexico) – Another driver with an outside chance this week, Agundez finished fourth at both the Tokyo Olympics and 2023 world championships.

Caeli McKay (Canada) – McKay was the 2023 world championship bronze medalist.

Kim Mi-Rae (North Korea) – North Korea didn’t allow athlete to compete internationally for four years until this year, so Kim hasn’t had much experience in big events recently, but she did finish fourth at the world championships earlier this year. The 23-year-old last competed in the 2016 Rio Games, where she finished fourth as the youngest ever North Korean diver.

Daryn Wright (USA) – At 20 years old, Wright is the youngest American diver in Paris, and is making her Olympic debut. Despite finishing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials, she didn’t find out she made the Olympic team until four days later when World Aquatics awarded the U.S. a second quota spot in the Games.

