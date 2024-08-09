Women’s basketball bracket: Who does Team USA play in gold medal game?

The semifinals are in the books, and now we’ve reached the final round of the women’s basketball tournament in Paris: It’s time to put some Olympic medals on the line. Here’s how the bracket looks ahead of the medal games:





It’s a dream final in Paris, as both the men’s and women’s gold medal games will feature France and the U.S. squaring off. Gabby Williams led Les Bleus to a nail-biting semifinal win over Belgium, who will now face Australia for bronze.

