Women’s basketball bracket: Who does Team USA play in semifinals?

After a rollicking day of quarterfinal action in the women’s basketball tournament, we’re now down to just four teams still in the hunt for a gold medal in Paris. Here’s how the bracket looks ahead of the semifinals:





We’ve got a pair of marquee matchups on tap. Two of the very best players in the world collide as Emma Meesseman leads Belgium against Gabby Williams and host nation France, while A’ja Wilson and Team USA go up against an old rival: Australia, the team the U.S. defeated in three straight gold medal games from 2000 to 2008.

Olympic women’s basketball bracket: Semifinal matchups, start times

France vs. Belgium

This one should be a blast. Belgium started off slowly in Paris, dropping each of its first two group games in dispiriting fashion. But it rolled Japan in the final Group C game to sneak into the knockout stage, then it blasted Spain in the quarterfinal. With Meesseman inside and Julie Vanloo in the backcourt, this is among the most ruthlessly efficient offenses in the world. So it’ll be a treat to see how it handles among the most tenacious defenses in the world, as Williams and France just throttled a potent German attack in their quarterfinal. This is a real unstoppable force vs. immovable object sort of matchup, with a raucous crowd at Accor Arena to boot. Yes please.

USA vs. Australia

No one’s been able to hang with the U.S. for a full 40 minutes (or, often, even a whole half). Now it’s Australia’s turn, and there’s reason to believe that the Opals might be able to at least hang around: This team has ample experience facing the U.S. on the biggest stages, and its rounding into form beautifully right now, upsetting France in its final group game and beating the brakes off Serbia in the quarterfinal. It’s an uphill battle, but hey, you never know.

