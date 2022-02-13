Women's downhill training canceled due to snow

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 12, 2022

Crew members prepare the course as snow falls ahead of the first run of the men's giant slalom during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center. - Credit: Getty Images

The second training session for the women’s downhill race at the 2022 Winter Olympics was canceled on Sunday due to snowfall. Training was due to start at 11:00 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET). The race is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.).

“Due to the snowfall the jury together with the organizers have decided to cancel today’s downhill training,” the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement on Telegram.

American Mikaela Shiffrin had previously stated her performance in the training sessions will impact her decision on whether or not to enter the women’s downhill.

The men’s giant slalom event is still going ahead, FIS said, although due to the snow, the start intervals for the first group of racers have been lowered to one minute, 45 seconds, from two minutes.

