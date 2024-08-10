Women’s handball medal matches recap, Aug. 10: Denmark wins bronze

Medals are on the line in the women’s handball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

France will look to win a gold medal on home court against Norway, while Denmark and Sweden will try to earn the No 3. spot on the podium.

Take a look at the recaps from the gold and bronze medal matches as they happen throughout the day.

Denmark vs. Sweden

Denmark proved to be too much against Sweden during its 30-25 win to claim the bronze medal.

The Danish women showed their potent strength in the attack and defense throughout the match. Denmark scored 15 goals in each half, earning a two-goal cushion in the first and a three-goal lead in the second.

Mie Hojlund led the scoring for Denmark with five goals as the team converted 67% of its shots, while goalkeeper Sandra Toft made sure things were solid in the back, too. She impressively saved 39% of the shots thrown at her.

It was an honorable effort from Sweden who tried to stay within reach throughout the match, but Denmark was more clinical with its attacking opportunities.

Denmark, who were one of the gold medal favorites heading into the tournament, will still leave Paris with a bronze medal.

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.