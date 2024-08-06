Women’s handball quarterfinals recap, Aug. 6: Denmark advances to semifinals

Denmark women’s handball – Credit: Getty Images

The women compete in quarterfinals on Tuesday in handball. Here’s a recap of all the knockout-stage matches at Pierre Mauroy Stadium:

FULL RESULTS

Denmark def. Netherlands

Denmark, making its first Olympic appearance since 2012, advanced to the semifinals of the women’s handball tournament following a 29-25 victory over the Netherlands.

The Netherlands got off to a 4-0 start and led for the majority of the first half. But as Denmark picked up the pace, it gradually narrowed the gap until it was closed with under two minutes remaining. Denmark then took its first lead with 43 seconds left in the half, an 11-10 advantage that stood at the break.

The Netherlands scored at least 28 goals in all five group-play games but was held to 42% shooting in the first 30 minutes. Carrying over into the second half, it went nearly 13 minutes without a goal and fell behind, 15-10.

Denmark, which, like the Netherlands, went 4-1 in group play, kept control — and the lead — the rest of the way. While the Netherlands briefly got within 2 points, Denmark pulled 5 clear with under seven minutes to play. The Netherlands’ last chance ended with a turnover, down 3 with two minutes remaining.

Denmark will play on Thursday the winner of Norway and Brazil.

MATCH STATS

