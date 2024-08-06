Women’s handball recap, Aug. 6: France heads to semifinals

France women’s handball team celebrates after winning a quarterfinal match – Credit: Getty Images

The quarterfinals have begun in the women’s handball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Everything is on the line for each team in the final eight as the winner will move on to the semifinals and the losers will be knocked out of the competition.

Take a look at the recaps from the quarterfinal matches as they happen throughout the day.

France vs. Germany

France flexed its defensive muscles in its 26-23 quarterfinal win over Germany.

Both teams found it challenging to get a grip on the match, but towards the end of the first half, the host nation prevented Germany’s attack from keeping up in the game as France took a 13-10 lead heading into the second half. In the end, both teams scored the same amount of goals (13) in the second half as France ensured it didn’t give any momentum to the Germans.

Tamara Horacek led France in scoring with seven goals, but a lot of credit for the win has to go to goalkeeper Laura Glauser. She logged 13 saves and parried away 36% of the shots thrown at her to give her team that little more energy to hang onto the lead.

France will play the winner of the quarterfinal match between Hungary and Sweden in the semifinals.

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.