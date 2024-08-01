Women’s handball recap, August 1: Sweden, Netherlands closer to advancing

The women’s handball tournament continues with six preliminary-round matches on Wednesday.

Details from each game of the session are below.

Group B: Netherlands vs. Brazil

The Netherlands once again put its entertaining attacking style of handball on full display during its 31-24 win against Brazil.

After running away with a fast start in the opening 10 minutes, it proved to be a comfortable match for the Dutch women as they did not let Brazil have a small chance of making the game close.

The result puts the Netherlands in a comfortable position to dance to the quarterfinals, while Brazil will need to win its remaining games and Hungary to lose its upcoming matches to qualify for the next round.

RESULTS

Group A: South Korea vs. Sweden

Sweden’s dominance in the first half made it just enough for the Europeans to earn a 27-21 victory over South Korea.

The Asian country had no answer for Sweden’s attack in the first half, nor was it clinical in its opportunities at goal. Although the match evened up a bit in regards to attacking play in the second half, Sweden looked to be comfortable throughout the match and was able to secure a crucial two points.

Sweden, who currently tops Group A, has secured its spot in the quarterfinals, while South Korea will want Germany to drop points in its two remaining matches to have hopes of moving on.

RESULTS

