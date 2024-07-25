Women’s handball recap, July 25: Netherlands outlasts Angola

The women’s tournament kicks off preliminary play with six games on Thursday. A 12-team field that features two of the three defending medalists from Tokyo, the 2024 women’s tournament has Olympic powerhouses and teams looking to breakout.

Details from each game of the first session are below.

Slovenia vs. Denmark

Denmark started preliminary play on the right foot with a 27-19 victory over Slovenia in Group A. Emma Friis and Trine Østergaard each scored a game-high five goals for Denmark, as the Danish squad converted on 60% of its attempts on goal.

Ana Gros and Tjsa Stanko also scored five goals apiece for Slovenia, but it wasn’t enough as the team found itself down by three at the half, and were outscored by five in the second in what became an eight-goal defeat.

Netherlands vs. Angola

The first half was a competitive one, with Angola trailing by just one goal after the first 30 minutes of play.

But the Netherlands proved to be too much in the second half, hanging on to win by a three-goal margin. Dione Housheer, Angela Malstein and Estavana Polman led the Netherlands in scoring while Helena Paulo and Vilma Nenganga led the charge for Angola.

It was an encouraging effort from Angola, as it tested the Netherlands throughout the game despite the three-score defeat.

