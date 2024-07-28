Women’s handball recap, July 28: Slovenia captures first Olympic win

The women’s tournament continues play on Sunday with second round of games in pool play. Details from each game will be updated below throughout the day.

South Korea vs. Slovenia

After a disappointing loss in its Olympic debut, Slovenia captured its first win in team history Sunday in Paris. Slovenia looked like a team on a mission all game and secured the 30-23 victory.

South Korea jumped out to a fast start, but Slovenia started to find its rhythm at the quarter mark of the first half when Tamara Mavsar scored to stop a 4-0 run by South Korea. It was mainly back-and-forth half and Slovenia entered the half with a two-goal lead.

Early in the second, momentum was fully on Slovenia’s side, up by six. Hoping to change the tides, South Korea pulled its goalie for the man advantage. Unfortunately, the gamble didn’t work and the Slovenians capitalized with two immediate empty-net goals to seal it.

Slovenia 30, South Korea 23

