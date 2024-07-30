Women’s handball recap, July 30: Angola earns tie against Hungary

Women’s Olympic handball – Credit: USA Today Sports

The women’s handball tournament continues with six preliminary-round matches on Tuesday.

Details from each game of the session are below.

Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia

Beginning the day 0-2 in the six-team pool play, the Germans needed a win. They got it, convincingly, 41-22.

Germany, which lost its first two matches by a combined four goals, led by nine at halftime of this contest and increased the margin to as much as 19 in the second.

Germany converted 41 of 55 (75%) shots on goals for the match, compared to Slovenia’s 22 of 40 (55%).

Slovenia, which had 25 turnovers Tuesday morning, won its opening match against South Korea by seven goals, but has lost its last two by a total of 27.

MATCH STATS

Group A: Norway vs. South Korea

Following a slow start, Norway pulled away in the second half for a 26-20 victory.

Norway was up 13-11 at the midway point but extended its lead early after the break and kept its advantage to at least five goals over the final 18 minutes of play.

The 2020 Olympic bronze medalists moved to 2-1 in group play while South Korea dropped to 1-2.

MATCH STATS

SEE MORE: Norway pulls past South Korea in women’s handball

Group B: Netherlands vs. Spain

The Netherlands bossed its third group stage game as the Dutch women defeated Spain 29-24.

It was a wonderful display of attack for the Netherlands with plenty of styling passing and goals paved the way for was ultimately a straightforward victory for the Dutch. The Netherlands was able to convert 59% of its shots.

Spain, on the other hand, will need to be perfect in its remaining and hope for a miracle to advance to the knockout round. But the loss for Spain most likely signals the end of its journey in the women’s handball tournament.

MATCH STATS

Group B: Hungary vs. Angola

Angola earned a 31-31 tie when it denied a late penalty attempt and kept Hungary from getting off a clean shot as time expired.

Having surprised Spain earlier in pool play, Angola tied up this match when Juliana Machado scored with under two minutes to play.

Hungary then drew a foul on the opposite end of the court, with 41 seconds remaining, but couldn’t convert the 7-meter strike for the lead. Still with the ball and the clock winding down, Hungary was unable to make an attempt on goal, ending the match in a draw.

Both teams moved to 1-1-1 in the group.

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.