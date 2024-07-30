Women’s handball recap, July 30: Germany gets first win by 19 goals

Women’s Olympic handball – Credit: USA Today Sports

The women’s handball tournament continues with six preliminary-round matches on Tuesday.

Details from each game of the session are below.

Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia

Beginning the day 0-2 in the six-team pool play, the Germans needed a win. They got it, convincingly, 41-22.

Germany, which lost its first two matches by a combined four goals, led by nine at halftime of this contest and increased the margin to as much as 19 in the second.

Germany converted 41 of 55 (75%) shots on goals for the match, compared to Slovenia’s 22 of 40 (55%).

Slovenia, which had 25 turnovers Tuesday morning, won its opening match against South Korea by seven goals, but has lost its last two by a total of 27.

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.