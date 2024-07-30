Women’s handball recap, July 30: Norway pulls past South Korea

Women’s Olympic handball – Credit: USA Today Sports

The women’s handball tournament continues with six preliminary-round matches on Tuesday.

Details from each game of the session are below.

Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia

Beginning the day 0-2 in the six-team pool play, the Germans needed a win. They got it, convincingly, 41-22.

Germany, which lost its first two matches by a combined four goals, led by nine at halftime of this contest and increased the margin to as much as 19 in the second.

Germany converted 41 of 55 (75%) shots on goals for the match, compared to Slovenia’s 22 of 40 (55%).

Slovenia, which had 25 turnovers Tuesday morning, won its opening match against South Korea by seven goals, but has lost its last two by a total of 27.

Group A: Norway vs. South Korea

Following a slow start, Norway pulled away in the second half for a 26-20 victory.

Norway was up 13-11 at the midway point but extended its lead early after the break and kept its advantage to at least five goals over the final 18 minutes of play.

The 2020 Olympic bronze medalists moved to 2-1 in group play while South Korea dropped to 1-2.

