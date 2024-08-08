Women’s handball semifinals recap Aug. 8: France advances to final with OT win

The semifinals have begun in the women’s handball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Sweden, France, Norway and Denmark looking to make the gold medal match.

Take a look at the recaps from the semifinal matches as they happen throughout the day.

Sweden vs. France

France took advantage of an electric atmosphere filled with the home team’s supporters to earn a 31-28 win in overtime against Sweden.

The game was within reach in the first half as both teams showed solid displays of defense, but Sweden was able to pull off a two-goal cushion heading into the second half.

Sweden looked the better team heading into the last 15 minutes as it had a four-goal lead when the score was 21-17. However, a superb performance from Tamara Horacek saw her score four goals in the last 12 minutes to give the home side enough points and eventually tie the game at 25-all.

The crowd in the arena was standing on its feet cheering and waving French flags as the 10-minute overtime period kicked off, and the France players appeared to be feeding off of that energy. Horacek added another two goals in OT to spur her team to a 31-28 win, while Sweden was unable to cope with France’s attack.

France will play in the gold medal match against the winner of the other semifinal game between Norway and Denmark, and Sweden will play the loser of that match in the bronze medal final.

