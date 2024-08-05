Women’s platform diving: Delaney Schnell narrowly moves on to semis; China divers atop standings

After U.S. diver Delaney Schnell completed her fifth and final dive in Monday’s preliminary round of the women’s 10m platform competition, she was sitting 19th in the standings with the top 18 moving on to the semifinals.

Thankfully for Schnell, two divers ahead of her in the standings had mistakes on their final dive and the America was able to sneak into the semis in 17th place.

Even after moving on, it was a bit of a disappointing morning for Schnell, who is competing in her second Olympics. She was sitting fifth after her first dive received a score of 68.80, but followed with mistakes on her second and fourth dives, which scored 34.65 and 44.80, putting her in a tough spot with one dive remaining. She finished with a total score of 278.15, 1.15 points better than 18th place finisher Maia Biginelli, of Italy, and 5.9 points ahead of the cut.

Everyone in the field was chasing China’s Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi, both of whom have already won a gold medal in Paris in the synchro platform. On Monday, Quan was so far ahead of the field her score of 334.85 through four dives would have placed her third at the end of the day even if she didn’t receive a score on her fifth dive. She finished with a score of 421.25, nearly 40 points better than Chen, who finished in second.

Chen’s score of 382.15 was 57.25 points ahead of Canada’s Caeli McKay, who finished third.

Schnell’s U.S. teammate Daryn Wright was the first diver cut, finishing the day 19th with a total score of 272.25. Wright had two dives score better than 60 points, but her final dive received a score of just 41.25. The 20-year-old was competing in her first Olympics.

All divers’ scores will go back to zero for the semis. They won’t have much time to think about the prelims or prepare for the next, which will begin at 9 a.m. ET., just under three hours after the conclusion of the prelims. The top 12 divers in the semis will move on to tomorrow’s finals.

Who’s moving on?

FULL RESULTS

1. Quan Hongchan (China) 421.25

2. Chen Yuxi (China) 382.15

3. Caeli McKay (Canada) 324.90

4. Alejandra Orozco (Mexico)/Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (Great Britain) 320.80

6. Gabriela Agundez (Mexico) 306.95

7. Christina Wassen (Germany) 303.20

8. Lois Toulson (Great Britain) 299.60

9. Ellie Cole (Australia) 290.00

10. Kim Mi Rae (North Korea) 287.70

11. Sarah Jodoin-Di Maria (Italy) 286.10

12. Ana Carvajal (Spain) 285.60

13. Melissa Wu (Australia) 285.20

14. Tuti Garcia (Cuba) 283.00

15. Else Praasterink (The Netherlands) 281.60

16, Matsuri Arai (Japan) 280.65

17. Delaney Schnell (USA) 278.15

18. Maia Biginelli (Italy) 277.00

