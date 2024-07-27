Women’s rugby preview: U.S. seeks first Olympic medal

The women will kick off their rugby action on Sunday with 18 pool matches. Medals will be awarded on July 30th. The U.S. women will face Japan in their first match of the Paris Games at 10:30 a.m. ET.

How it works

The women’s tournament runs the same as the men. Twelve teams will compete in three pools of four. A win earns three points, a draw earns two points, and a loss earns one point. The top-two finishers in each pool, as well as the two next-best finishers, advance to the quarterfinals. Teams that do not advance from pool play compete in placement matches, guaranteeing each team five or six matches in Paris.

Who to watch

Ten of the 12 teams playing in Paris are returning from Tokyo. Ireland and South Africa are making their Olympic women’s rugby debut. New Zealand, France and Fiji return as the Tokyo medalists.

The American women look to better their quarterfinal losses from Rio and Tokyo. Ilona Maher scored three tries in Tokyo in her Olympic debut and looks to shine on the pitch in Paris. Veterans Lauren Doyle, Naya Tapper, Kristi Kirshe and Alev Kelter return for the women. Tapper announced prior to the Games that she will retire following the Olympics. Sammy Sullivan, Alena Olsen, Steph Rovetti, Alex Sedrick and Sarah Levy all make their Olympic debuts for the U.S.

SEE MORE: How to watch rugby at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Australia and New Zealand are two gold-medal favorites. Australia finished fifth at the Tokyo Games, a disappoint for the squad. Charlotte Caslick, two-time Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, looks to lead the squad to the medal rounds in Paris.

New Zealand returns as the reigning Olympic champion. They finished the 23-24 SVNS Series on a tear with four consecutive wins to claim the regular season title over Australia. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Tyla King, two rugby stalwarts for the Black Ferns, announced they are retiring from international competition after the Paris Games. New Zealand is the only nation to earn a women’s rugby medal in both Olympic tournaments since rugby returned in Rio.

Fiji looks to contend for a medal again after claiming bronze in Tokyo. Reapi Ulunisau returns to the pitch after leading all plyers with eight tries at the 2020 Games.

Pool lineup for the 2024 Olympic tournament:

Pool A Pool B Pool C Canada Australia Brazil China Great Britain France Fiji Ireland Japan New Zealand South Africa United States

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.