Women’s rugby quarterfinals: U.S. faces off with Great Britain

The women’s tournament continues with classification matches before the anticipated quarterfinal matchups. Results will be updated throughout the competition.

South Africa vs. Japan

First classification match between South Africa and Japan. Japan’s second half powered them to a 15-12 win over South Africa.

Libbie Janse Van Rensburg’s physicality powered her past Japan for the 5-0 lead. Japan answered right away when Hara Wakaba turned on the jets for a coast-to-coast try to even the score. Off a turnover, Nadine Roos scooped the ball and ran right into the try for the 12-5 lead at half.

With two and a half minutes remaining, Kajiki Marin exploited an overload and raced down the sideline for five points. Momentum shifted to Japan as Kajiki scored another try in similar fashion to put Japan up by three. That’s all they’d need for the classification win.

Japan 15, South Africa 12

Fiji vs. Brazil

Tokyo bronze medalist, Fiji, disappointed to be playing in a classification match. Insult was added to injury when Brazil stole the win at the last second for a 28-22 win over Fiji.

Gabriela Lima opened the match for Brazil with a runaway try and early lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Adi Vani Buleki answered with a perfect catch on the kickoff, and she was off to the try zone. Things settled down, until Ana Maria Naimasi converted a try from close range to give Fiji a 10-7 lead. The first half was a high-scoring affair, Brazil retook the lead when tiny Thalia Costa sprinted 80 meters untouched for the try. Fiji’s frustration showed near the end of the half when they were assessed a yellow card for not releasing the ball on the ground. Lima capitalized on the man advantage to score her second try of the half.

Brazil looked to be in control of the match until Laisana Likuceva stole the ball in a lineout to bring Fiji within six. Brazil looked like they were going to add to their total on the restart until a dropped ball saw Naimasi return the ball from the 22, she’d convert her own score to give Fiji a one-point lead with 50 seconds remaining. As the horn sounded, Yasmim Soares juked a defender and ran the ball the 99 meters down the field for the game-winning try. A devastating loss for Fiji in tournament they’ll want to forget.

Brazil 28, Fiji 22

New Zealand vs. China

The Black Ferns faced China in the first of the quarterfinal matchups. The gold medal favorites made light work of the Chinese for a 55-5 win.

New Zealand wasted no time off the opening kickoff when Theresa Setefano scooped the ball and sprinted most of the field before she offloaded it to Sarah Hirini for an easy try. Size definitely factored into the match in more than one way, 6-foot Hirini was assessed a yellow card for a high tackle midway through the first. China used the man advantage to convert a well-executed try by Dou Xinrong. On the resulting kickoff Joja miller split the defenders before she popped the ball to Jazmin Hotham who ran it home to give the Black Ferns a comfortable 14-5 lead. Leading-try scorer Michaela Blyde and Portia Woodman didn’t want to be left out of the offensive outburst, the duo added tries of their own and New Zealand was up 24-5 at the half.

Blyde and Hotham each secured their second try of the match in the second half and New Zealand scored nine tries in the match. Blyde has seven tries in the tournament with two more matches to play.

New Zealand 55, China 5

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.