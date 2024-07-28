Women’s rugby recap, July 28: Australia’s Maddison Levi scores four tries

The women’s tournament kicks off pool play on Sunday with twelve matches. The Americans will face Japan and Brazil. Results will be updated throughout the day.

Australia vs. South Africa

Gold medal favorites Australia took on South Africa. The Aussies cruised to a 34-5 win over South Africa.

It didn’t take long for Maddison Levi to score the first try for gold medal favorite Australia. Australia added to their lead two minutes later behind a long run by Faith Nathan. Levi tacked on a second try before the half.

Scoring was a family affair, Teagan Levi tacked on her own try in the second half. Maddison finished with four tries in the match as Australia defeated South Africa 34-5.

Great Britain vs. Ireland

The first match of the day saw a statement win by Great Britain. The squad scored 21 points and quieted Ireland’s normally high-scoring offense.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe’s try gave Ireland the 12-7 edge at the half. The second half was all Great Britain. Jasmine Joyce and Emma Uren scored tries to seal the win for Great Britain.

SEE MORE: Best of Ilona Maher’s social media posts at the 2024 Paris Games

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.