Women’s rugby recap, July 28: Dream start for Americans in pool play

The women’s tournament kicks off pool play on Sunday with twelve matches. The Americans will face Japan and Brazil. Results will be updated throughout the day.

Japan vs. United States

The U.S. women looking to avenge their disappointing fifth-place finish in Tokyo. A dream start for the Americans who beat Japan 36-7.

It didn’t start the way the American women hoped. Japan’s Sakura Mizutani exploited a huge gap in defense to put Japan up 5-0. Sarah Levy, in her Olympic debut, answered right away. On the ensuing kickoff, Kristi Kirshe broke a tackle and put the Americans up 12-7. Before the half, Kirshe and Sammy Sullivan added to the lead.

The American offense dominated the match. Ilona Maher and Alex Sedrick added tries in the second half for the easy win.

Match Stats

Australia vs. South Africa

Gold medal favorites Australia took on South Africa. The Aussies cruised to a 34-5 win over South Africa.

It didn’t take long for Maddison Levi to score the first try for gold medal favorite Australia. Australia added to their lead two minutes later behind a long run by Faith Nathan. Levi tacked on a second try before the half.

Scoring was a family affair, Teagan Levi tacked on her own try in the second half. Maddison finished with four tries in the match as Australia defeated South Africa 34-5.

Match Stats

Great Britain vs. Ireland

The first match of the day saw a statement win by Great Britain. The squad scored 21 points and quieted Ireland’s normally high-scoring offense.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe’s try gave Ireland the 12-7 edge at the half. The second half was all Great Britain. Jasmine Joyce and Emma Uren scored tries to seal the win for Great Britain.

Match Stats

SEE MORE: Best of Ilona Maher’s social media posts at the 2024 Paris Games

France vs. Brazil

Tokyo silver medalist France faced Brazil in their opening match. Lopsided victories continued as France shut out Brazil 26-0.

The French-heavy crowd enjoyed an early try by Joanna Grisez. Lou Noel set up France’s second try, she stripped the ball from Brazil before Chloe Pelle scored.

In the second half, France applied good pressure to Brazil. It paid off when Stephanie Okemba scooped a kick and scored France’s third try of the match. Anne-Cecile Ciofani ran most of the field before Ian Jason picked the ball in support for France’s fourth try of the match.

Match Stats

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.