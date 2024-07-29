Women’s rugby recap, July 29: Great Britain shakes off South Africa upset bid

The third session of women’s sevens matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics will decide the classification and quarterfinal matchups.

Still to come…

Australia vs Ireland — 8:30am ET

Japan vs Brazil — 9am

France vs United States — 9:30am

Canada vs China — 10am

New Zealand vs Fiji — 10:30am

Great Britain vs South Africa

Great Britain shook off stubborn and desperate South Africa to seal a spot in the quarterfinals with a big comeback in a 26-17 win on Monday at the Stade de France.

South Africa (0-3) raced out to a 12-0 lead after six minutes, as Nadine Roos and Libbie Janse van Rensburg scored tries.

A missed Roos conversation meant a pair of GB tries sandwiched around halftime had it 14-12 just minutes into the second half, as Isla Norman-Bell accounted for nine points and Grace Compton also scored.

Ayanda Malinga put South Africa back in front yet Roos missed another conversion and Jasmine Joyce‘s pair of tries down the stretch secured the win for GB.

Great Britain 26, South Africa 17

