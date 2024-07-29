Women’s soccer preview, July 31: Stakes high for France, Canada

The U.S. women’s national team has joined Spain in the women’s soccer knockout rounds of the 2024 Paris Olympics, but there’s so much at stake in Wednesday’s final day of group stage fixtures.

Will Canada complete the most imperfect perfect group stage of all time? Will France bounce back from a late collapse and avoid being undone in group play on home soil? And will Spain, Brazil or Japan be a hard-luck, big-name, third-place team to miss the knockout rounds?

Olympic women’s soccer preview: July 31

Is Canada really going to do it — overcome both a six-point deduction and the ignominy of its drone scandal?

The latter may take time to settle, but the former is right there for the team after a stunning late win over hosts France has them 2-0 with zero (!!) points ahead of a meeting with an impressive Colombia.

And how about this scenario? Should New Zealand upset France and Canada take down Colombia, all four teams would finish with three points. Fortunately, there’s no absurd scenario where they all finish on the same goal differential, but things could finish wild in Group A.

The USWNT will win Group B unless it gets clobbered by Australia and Germany smashes Zambia, a scenario that is very unlikely given the solidity of Emma Hayes’ team so far. And Germany is not safe either, especially considering all four of the group’s games have seen a minimum of three goals.

World Cup winners Spain can complete a very impressive 3-0 group by beating Brazil, who is not a lock for the knockout rounds in Marta‘s final Olympics after losing to Japan. And this Japan side will like its chances going into the final day versus Randy Waldrum’s stingy and stubborn — and unfortunately scoreless — Nigeria.

How to watch Olympic women’s soccer

How to stream the Olympics on Peacock: After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app and navigate to the Olympics section.

How to stream the Olympics on NBC Olympics digital platforms: Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device.

What Olympic soccer games are next? July 31 women’s soccer schedule

All times ET

11 a.m.

Japan vs Nigeria

Brazil vs Spain

1 p.m.

Zambia vs Germany

Australia vs United States

3 p.m.

New Zealand vs France

Colombia vs Canada

