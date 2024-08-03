Women’s soccer recap, Aug. 3: Spain, USWNT survive scares

The World Cup champions barely escaped the 2024 Paris Olympics quarterfinal round with their medal hopes intact.

Spain was nearly stunned by Colombia before outlasting Las Cafeteras in penalties, while the United States women’s national team made it past Japan through Trinity Rodman’s extra-time golazo.

Still to come…

1 p.m. ET

Canada vs Germany

3 p.m. ET

France vs Brazil

United States vs Japan

It was a nervy challenge, but the U.S. women’s national team did just enough after 120 minutes of play to escape with a 1-0 win against Japan in a quarterfinal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Trinity Rodman scored a flashy goal in the 105th minute as the 22-year-old took down a brilliant diagonal pass from Crystal Dunn, then cut past a defender and onto her left foot. Rodman curled the ball from the edge of the box into the top left corner of the goal

It was a coming-of-age moment for Rodman, proving that she can be a player to count on in critical moments of a match. She is now the youngest player in USWNT history to score a goal in an Olympic knockout match.

The USWNT was able to see out its narrow 1-0 lead to advance to the semifinals. The team will play the winner of the quarterfinal match between Canada and Germany. — Leo Santos

MATCH STATS

SEE MORE: USWNT edges Japan 1-0 with Trinity Rodman’s extra time goal

SEE MORE: USWNT advances to semifinals on Trinity Rodman’s extra time goal against Japan

SEE MORE: Trinity Rodman takes her moment in new era of USWNT

Spain vs Colombia

Colombia pushed Spain to the limit but lost a two-goal lead en route to an exit in penalty kicks at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Catalina Coll saved Colombia’s first penalty and Las Cafeteras sent their third effort over the bar as the World Cup Champions survived with a 2-2 (4-2 pens) win at the Parc Oympique Lyonnais and will meet the winner of France vs Brazil in Tuesday’s semifinal round.

Colombia scored early in each half to take a 2-0 lead, as Leicy Santos had a goal and assisted Mayra Ramirez.

Ramirez celebrated her return from a red card suspension with a mile-marker goal for the Colombia program, then scored in the 52nd minute.

It looked like Jennifer Hermoso‘s 79th-minute rebound goal would be too little, too late for the World Cup champions, who at that point could not turn a 21-6 shot advantage, an 11-1 corners gap, and 61% possession into a second goal.

Stoppage time changed that. Salma Paralluelo cut an incisive pass toward the penalty spot from the left flank, and captain Irene Paredes zipped into the box to snap a low equalizer over the line.

Spain out-attempted Colombia 32-7 for the game. — Nick Mendola

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.