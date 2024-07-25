Women’s soccer recap, July 25: Spain come back, Marta leads Brazil

Spain vs. Japan

World Cup champions Spain overcame an early stunner from Japan to open the Olympics group stage with a 2-1 win on Thursday. Barcelona teammates Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey scored midway through each half for Spain, who enjoyed 70 percent possession and put seven of its 12 shots on target. Japan managed just two shots on frame, with one of those stealing the spotlight: Aoba Fujino’s amazing display of power from an upper-90 free kick early at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Spain played a very physical game, committing 15 fouls, a tactic that did well to keep Japan away from its best form.

Fujino is establishing herself as a big-game player despite her tender age, and now she’s got a big-time, big-game highlight. The 20-year-old Japan star scorched a sensational free kick early in Thursday’s women’s soccer Group C match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, setting off emotional celebrations against reigning World Cup champion Spain. Japan drew a free kick approximately 25 yards out from goal in the 13th minute at the Stade de la Beaujoire, home of Ligue 1 side Nantes, and laced a shot with venom that Spain goalkeeper Catalina Coll could only push further into the upper 90.

Spain 2, Japan 1

Canada vs. New Zealand

Reigning Olympic champions Canada fought hard to complete a 2-1 comeback against New Zealand to start its tournament with all three points. New Zealand looked the better of both teams in the opening 15 minutes, but after the wake-up call, Canada began to get a grasp on the game as the team gained more possession and hit crosses into the box. Canada finally got its equalizer after putting pressure on New Zealand when Cloe Lacasse finished off a quick team build-up play. The Canadians carried its momentum from the first half into the second, and super sub-Evelyn Viens was able to use her speed to get away from her defender from a through ball and slide it past the goalie into the back of the net to give her team a 2-1 lead.

Canada had to fight for this victory, but starting off on the right foot is all that matters as the team will still have to play against France and Colombia. As for New Zealand, the team looked tired throughout the second half, but getting a result in its next two games could give them hope of advancing.

Canada 2, New Zealand 1

Germany vs. Australia

Germany cruised to a 3-0 victory against Australia to begin its Olympic tournament. Set pieces were best friends for the Germans after Marina Hegering scored off a header from a corner kick to get her team’s first goal, and then Lea Schuller scored another header off a cross delivered from a free kick.

Jule Brand secured Germany’s win and all three points after she scored only four minutes after the team’s second goal. Although Australia had more possession, it didn’t pose too much threat to its opponents and only managed to register three shots on goal.

Both of these teams will play against the U.S. in the group stage, and the results from those matches will decide which two out of the three get to move on in the tournament.

Germany 3, Australia 0

Nigeria vs Brazil

Marta began her final international tournament as a player in style, assisting a Gabi Nunes goal in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Nigeria in the sides’ Group C opener of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Playing in her sixth and final Olympics, the 38-year-old chopped an absurd assist over the Nigeria team to set up the game’s first goal.

The Orlando Pride star spotted Gabi and defied the eye with her spun pass onto the path of the Levante attacker.

Widely considered the best in the history of women’s soccer, Marta has scored 116 goals in a Brazil shirt. Can she finish her international career with a gold medal?

Brazil 1, Nigeria 0

