Women’s soccer recap, July 25: USWNT drops Zambia, France survives Colombia scare

Spain vs. Japan

World Cup champions Spain overcame an early stunner from Japan to open the Olympics group stage with a 2-1 win on Thursday. Barcelona teammates Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey scored midway through each half for Spain, who enjoyed 70 percent possession and put seven of its 12 shots on target. Japan managed just two shots on frame, with one of those stealing the spotlight: Aoba Fujino’s amazing display of power from an upper-90 free kick early at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Spain played a very physical game, committing 15 fouls, a tactic that did well to keep Japan away from its best form.

Fujino is establishing herself as a big-game player despite her tender age, and now she’s got a big-time, big-game highlight. The 20-year-old Japan star scorched a sensational free kick early in Thursday’s women’s soccer Group C match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, setting off emotional celebrations against reigning World Cup champion Spain. Japan drew a free kick approximately 25 yards out from goal in the 13th minute at the Stade de la Beaujoire, home of Ligue 1 side Nantes, and laced a shot with venom that Spain goalkeeper Catalina Coll could only push further into the upper 90.

Spain 2, Japan 1

SEE MORE: Spain come back, top Japan 2-1 after Fujino stunner

Canada vs. New Zealand

Reigning Olympic champions Canada fought hard to complete a 2-1 comeback against New Zealand to start its tournament with all three points. New Zealand looked the better of both teams in the opening 15 minutes, but after the wake-up call, Canada began to get a grasp on the game as the team gained more possession and hit crosses into the box. Canada finally got its equalizer after putting pressure on New Zealand when Cloe Lacasse finished off a quick team build-up play. The Canadians carried its momentum from the first half into the second, and super sub-Evelyn Viens was able to use her speed to get away from her defender from a through ball and slide it past the goalie into the back of the net to give her team a 2-1 lead.

Canada had to fight for this victory, but starting off on the right foot is all that matters as the team will still have to play against France and Colombia. As for New Zealand, the team looked tired throughout the second half, but getting a result in its next two games could give them hope of advancing.

Canada 2, New Zealand 1

SEE MORE: Canada fights back to earn narrow 2-1 win over New Zealand

Germany vs. Australia

Germany cruised to a 3-0 victory against Australia to begin its Olympic tournament. Set pieces were best friends for the Germans after Marina Hegering scored off a header from a corner kick to get her team’s first goal, and then Lea Schuller scored another header off a cross delivered from a free kick.

Jule Brand secured Germany’s win and all three points after she scored only four minutes after the team’s second goal. Although Australia had more possession, it didn’t pose too much threat to its opponents and only managed to register three shots on goal.

Both of these teams will play against the U.S. in the group stage, and the results from those matches will decide which two out of the three get to move on in the tournament.

Germany 3, Australia 0

SEE MORE: Germany opens up Olympic play with 3-0 win against Australia

Nigeria vs Brazil

Marta began her final international tournament as a player in style, assisting a Gabi Nunes goal in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Nigeria in the sides’ Group C opener of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Playing in her sixth and final Olympics, the 38-year-old chopped an absurd assist over the Nigeria team to set up the game’s first goal.

The Orlando Pride star spotted Gabi and defied the eye with her spun pass onto the path of the Levante attacker.

Widely considered the best in the history of women’s soccer, Marta has scored 116 goals in a Brazil shirt. Can she finish her international career with a gold medal?

Brazil 1, Nigeria 0

SEE MORE: Marta, Brazil get 1-0 win in close contest against Nigeria

France vs. Colombia

The French women’s soccer team needed every bit of a three-goal first half to defy Colombia’s comeback bid in a tournament-opening 3-2 win on Thursday at the Parc Olympique Lyon.

A late VAR review helped, as Chelsea’s Mayra Ramirez was sent off for a nasty tackle and Colombia played the last six-plus minutes of regulation plus over 11 minutes of stoppage time with 10 players. Paris Saint-Germain star Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a brace and Kenza Dali also scored before halftime, with Kadidiatou Diani registering an assist in the group stage-opening win as France’s women looked set to join its men in registering a pair of blowout wins for the host nation.

Colombia got a goal back in the second half when Paulina Peyraud-Magnin fouled Mayra Ramirez in the box, with Catalina Usme converting the penalty, then made it 3-2 when Manuela Pavi‘s fantastic solo run got her into the box for a clever finish.

France seeks a first-ever Olympic medal. It did not qualify for the 2020 Olympics after finishing fourth in 2012 and bowing out in the 2016 quarterfinals. Colombia also missed out on the 2020 tournament and did not win a group stage match in 2012 and 2016, its only previous Olympics.

France 3, Colombia 2

USA vs. Zambia

The U.S. women’s national team got off to a perfect start at the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning a dominant 3-0 victory against Zambia on Wednesday in Nice.

There were plenty of goals for the U.S., but also plenty of missed opportunities in a match where Zambia played the majority down a player after Pauline Zulu received a red card following a VAR check.

Trinity Rodman, who was one of the many players on the U.S. team making their Olympic debut, put all potential nerves to bed as she received a pass inside the box from captain Lindsey Horan and used her skills to break away from two opposing defenders and slide the ball past the goalkeeper to give her team a one-goal lead. The USWNT continued to create opportunities as Swanson scored two rapid goals a minute apart from each other to give her side a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first half.

The game serves as new head coach Emma Hayes’ first Olympic win as a manager, and the only thing she might worry about is the health of her starting striker Sophia Smith after she was subbed out just before the end of the first half due to injury.

USA 3, Zambia 0

SEE MORE: Swanson scores brace in USWNT’s 3-0 win over Zambia to kick off Olympics

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.