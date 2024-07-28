Women’s soccer recap, July 28: Japan stun Brazil late

The second matchday for women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics delivered the goods in the early games, fueling hopes for the rest of the day in France.

Japan scored a pair of stoppage-time goals to stun Brazil, while Colombia picked up where it left off in its Olympic opener and took hold of its knockout round hopes by beating New Zealand.

Brazil vs Japan

Momoko Tanikawa spun stoppage-time strike from well outside the 18 delivered Japan a thrilling comeback win over Brazil at the Parc des Princes at the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s soccer group play on Sunday.

Japan got a little help from VAR to tie the game before Tanikawa’s hopeful effort won it well into eight minutes of stoppage in Paris. Saki Yumagai‘s stoppage-time penalty offset Jhennifer‘s first-half goal and Lorena Leite‘s heroics in goal as the teams split the spoils

The game took a swing just before halftime, as Miyabi Moriya dragged her dribble atop the arc before taking a shot that met the arm of Rafaelle and sent Japan to the spot.

But Mina Tanaka‘s low penalty was read well and captured by Brazil keeper Lorena to keep the match scoreless heading into the break.

Brazil took the lead on a 2v2 break, as Ludmila da Silva laid off for Jhennifer. The Corinthians star looked for a second as she’d out-waited the chance, but the hesitation froze Japanese keeper Ayaka Yamashita and allowed Jhennifer to put the ball inside the near post.

Leite wasn’t done with her heroics, making a tremendous high save in the 68th minute to deny Japan a fantastic equalizer.

Japan poured pressure toward the Brazil goal, and eventually was rewarded with a second penalty attempt. VAR intervened on a sliding handball that sent Saki to the spot. Leite would not be able to replicate her heroics and Japan leveled the line before taking all three points.

Japan join Brazil on three points before Spain and Nigeria play at 1pm ET. — Nicholas Mendola

Japan 2, Brazil 1

New Zealand vs Colombia

Days after losing to France in a close contest, Colombia flexed its muscles against New Zealand to get a much-needed 2-1 win.

This match had Colombian dominance written all over it as the South Americans bossed possession and repeatedly tested the Kiwi goal.

Marcela Restrepo kicked things off for Colombia with a wonder goal by smashing a volley just outside of the box into the bottom left corner, leaving no chance for New Zealand goalkeeper Anna Leat. Colombia continued creating chances and hit the woodwork on three separate occasions before Leicy Santos sealed the win with a 71st-minute goal.

Colombia was without starting striker Mayra Ramirez yet had no problem finding scoring opportunities, a good sign for its fans as the team still has another game without their key player.

The result now puts Colombia in a “win-and-in” scenario for the team’s next game against Canada – who are dealing with an off-the-field situation itself – at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31. New Zealand must get a win against France to keep its hopes alive of getting a third-place qualification spot for the next round. That match is at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31. — Leo Santos

Colombia 2, New Zealand 1

