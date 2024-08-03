Women’s soccer stars of the 2024 Paris Olympics: Best XI so far

We’ve now watched 22 games of women’s soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it’s difficult to choose starring roles.

This is especially true in attack, from A to Zambia. Barbra Banda was electric in the knockout rounds, while the United States has had a clear 1-2-3 pecking order of forwards who all have a claim to being Best XI caliber.

This is also true at the back, while Canada’s had stars at the defender and midfielder level and Spain has talent up and down the team.

How do we sort this out? Well… we’re just looking for an ‘A’ for effort, everybody. Here is our Best XI (so far) from the women’s soccer tournament at the Olympics.

Top stars of the women’s tournament (so far)

Goalkeepers

Lorena, Brazil

This looked set to read “Cata Coll, Spain” earlier Saturday but she was passed not once but twice thanks to further quarterfinal magic from the back. First, Ann-Katrin Berger, the longtime Chelsea and current Gotham keeper, made two saves against Canada in penalties, nearly stopped a third, and then converted Germany’s winning penalty to send the world’s No. 4 team to the semis against the United States. Kailen Sheridan of Canada has also been good, but Lorena’s save of an early penalty for Marta-less Brazil against hosts France underlined her outstanding tournament.

Defenders

Naomi Girma, United States

Irene Paredes, Spain

Manuela Venegas, Colombia

This is a tough field to cull down to three or four (If your Best XI in any tournament includes five backs, you’re cheating). Girma is a no-brainer, as she’s an excellent ball mover and so important to both the attack and the back line for Emma Hayes. Colombia would not have reached the knockout rounds without Venegas’ aggression and strength, while Paredes punctuated her bid for best defender in Paris with the goal that sent Spain to extra time. Vanessa Gilles scored two big goals on a strong Canadian team. Giulia Gwinn of Germany and Emily Fox of the USWNT have been mostly excellent.

Midfielders

Jessie Fleming, Canada

Aitana Bonmati, Spain

Fuka Nagano, Japan

The bad news here is that using four backs means just three midfielders because the forward debate is going to be insane. We’re going to knockout Leicy Santos because Colombia aren’t going to the semis and already have a deserving rep in our defensive corps. We need to choose between two outstanding Spanish midfielders, and we’ll opt for Bonmati over Putellas on a sort of intangible vibe (Would you rather a coinflip?). Nagano was nearly impassable in Japan’s loss to U.S., making 10 recoveries.

Forwards

Trinity Rodman, United States

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, France

Barbra Banda, Zambia

Lea Schuller, Germany

Four forwards? Whatever, you can figure out how to outscore our team. Good luck. This team leaves off Sophia Smith and Salma Paralluelo which would be pure madness based on watching their videos alone, but the other four have to be here. Fuka Nagano of Japan scored in both of Germany’s wins and went 114 minutes against the Canadians. Katoto was blanked by Brazil but scored five times in 188 knockout round minutes to lead the Olympics. Banda took a team with lackluster — and that’s being polite — defending and tried to drag them into the knockout rounds. Rodman has been phenomenal, and has a legitimate claim as the most complete forward in the tournament. How many times have you seen her pink braids flying onto your screen deep in the U.S. half? A team-first role model who is a competitive monster.

