Women’s volleyball knockout round bracket set: Team USA gets Poland

Pool play is complete in the women’s volleyball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the matchups for the quarterfinals are out. Quarterfinals action begins Thursday at 3 a.m. ET.

Team USA has drawn fourth-ranked Poland in the quarterfinals after both teams finished second in their respective groups. Both went 2-1 in their groups but Team USA finished as the higher seed as a result of its set ratio to earn the four seed in the knockout rounds.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of top-seed Brazil against the eight-seeded Dominican Republic. Brazil was the only team in the tournament to sweep all three of its matches, while the DR snuck in on its last day of pool play after an upset win over the Netherlands.

The other side of the bracket features a matchup between China and Turkiye. China won Pool A by beating Serbia on the last day of pool play, while Turkiye was the lowest-ranked second-place finisher. However, Turkiye is ranked higher in the world rankings, coming in at third entering the tournament. China was ranked sixth coming into Paris, but looked pretty dominant throughout pool play, winning all three matches and losing only three sets.

The final matchup is a heavyweight bout between Italy and Serbia. Italy topped Pool C and lost only one set, while Serbia got through as one of the two-best third-place teams. Serbia had high hopes of making a deep run in this tournament, but has been given a brutal draw going up against the top-ranked Italy.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.