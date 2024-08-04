Women’s volleyball recap, Aug. 4: Italy advances to quarterfinals

Italy and Turkey compete in women’s volleyball – Credit: Getty Images

The women’s volleyball competition continued with four matches of pool play on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Women’s Pool C: Italy vs. Turkiye

No. 1-ranked Italy swept the former No. 1 team Turkiye in straight sets to open the women’s volleyball competition on Sunday at South Paris Arena.

From the start, things were not clicking for Turkiye as Italy breezed to a 25-14 win in the first set.

Turkiye unraveled in the second set as Italy continued to be relentless with hits, aces and blocks throughout. The Italians won the second set, 25-16.

The Turkish team delivered a stronger third set, but it was still not enough to overcome the Italians. Paola Egonu finished off a stellar match with an ace to secure the 25-21 victory and the 3-0 match victory.

Egonu finished the match with a team-leading 20 points, while Myriam Sylla contributed 11 points.

Italy will now advance confidently into the quarterfinals. The Italians have never finished higher than fifth at the Olympics.

