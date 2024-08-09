Women’s water polo preview: Spain, Australia to face off with both playing for long-awaited gold medals

Spain’s women’s water polo team knows what it’s like to play in the gold medal match at the Olympics. It has won silver in the Olympics twice, including three years ago in Tokyo and 12 years ago in London.

Four members of this year’s team were a part of both silver medal winning teams, including Anni Espar Llaquet, who said in no uncertain terms she was tired of finishing second.

“We don’t want another silver, we’re just here for the gold,” Espar said. “I think it’s our time to shine.”

Spain has been the best team in Paris the entire Olympics. After going a perfect 4-0 in group play, it followed with a ten goal win over Canada in the quarterfinals, and a penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in the semis to get back to the finals.

Espar and her team will now take on Australia, the team that beat Spain’s biggest competition in Paris – the U.S. In the semifinals on Thursday, Australia held the Americans to just eight goals in regulation, and eventually won in penalty shots.

The shootout between Netherlands and Spain was the first time a women’s water polo semifinal at the Olympic Games has been decided by penalties. The game between Australia and USA was the second.

Thursday was the third game in Paris that Australia won in penalties.

“Three penalty shootouts in the Olympic Games is probably not where you want to be. You want to win them outright, but if that’s what we have to do to win games, we’ll do it,” said Australia’s Bronte Halligan. “This team is phenomenal at handling the pressure and being able to come together and use our strengths to really finish out games, and if that’s in penalties, then bring it on.”

Australia last won Olympic gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. It was also the last time the Aussies have medaled.

The women’s gold medal game will be played on Saturday at 9:35 a.m. ET. It will air on CNBC and can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

“We have one more game,” Espar said. “We have dreamed about this for a few years, and I think it’s our time to shine.”

“I was four years old when they were in the gold medal game, so it’s been a long time coming,” Halligan said. “All the young girls that are watching at home, I hope we’re inspiring them for a next generation to come through. That’s what the Sydney girls did for an entire generation. Hopefully, we’re doing the same.”

Other water polo games on Saturday

In the bronze medal match, the U.S. will take on the Netherlands. Both teams went 3-1 in pool play and finished second in their pools.

The bronze medal game will begin at 4:35 a.m. ET. It will air on CNBC and stream on NBCOlympics.com.

Hungary and Italy will face off at 8 a.m. ET in the fifth place game. Greece and Canada will play at 3 a.m. ET in the seventh place game. Both games will stream on NBCOlympics.com.

