Women’s water polo quarterfinals: Spain makes statement in win over Canada

A look at women’s water polo quarterfinal games on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.

(This story will be updated throughout the day.)

Game 1: Spain 18, Canada 8

Spain was one of only two teams to go through pool play unbeaten, and made its case for being the gold medal favorite in a lopsided win over Canada on Tuesday.

Spain scored at least three goals in each quarter, and went into the half up, 10-4. The lead grew to nine in the third as Canada was shutout in the frame.

The 18 goals was the most Spain has scored in a single game in Paris, but the fifth straight game it has scored at least 10 goals. Elena Ruiz led Spain with four scores. Paula Crespi and Bea Ortiz added three each.

Five of Canada’s eight goals came courtesy of Verica Bakoc. Tuesday was the third time in Paris Canada has scored in single-digits.

The Canadians finish the Paris Games 1-4.

Spain moves on to the tournament semifinals. It will take on the winner of Netherlands and Italy on Friday in the quarterfinals.

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.