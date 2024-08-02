Women’s water polo recap, Aug. 2: Australia stay unbeaten with win over Canada

With just two games remaining in pool play for most teams, it’s starting to get into must-win territory. Some are trying to stay out of last place in their groups while others are fighting for the top of the standings. Four games were scheduled for Friday in the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics. Here’s a look at how they went.

Game 1: Australia 10, Canada 7

Expectations weren’t that high for Australia heading into Paris, but in three games the Aussies have proven they’re medal contenders. Friday was the second time in three games they’ve held an opponent to fewer than 10 goals. They held Canada to 28% shooting and 2-for-9 on power play shots.

Half of Australia’s goals on Friday came on penalty shots in a particularly aggressive game that featured seven total penalty fouls.

Bronte Halligan and Alice Williams led Australia with three goals each. Emma Wright had three goals for Canada.

With the win, Australia improves to 3-0 and moves to the top of the Group A standings. Canada falls to 1-2 and is fourth in Group A, with the top four teams moving on to the quarterfinals.

