Women’s water polo recap, Aug. 4: Australia finishes pool play unbeaten

Sunday was the final day of pool play in the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics. The U.S. had a scheduled off day, but had already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals. Eight other teams battled in four games for the final spots in the quarterfinals. Here’s a look at all four games.

(This story will be updated throughout the day.)

SEE MORE: U.S. women’s water polo clinches spot in quarterfinals with win over France

Game 1: Australia 14, Hungary 12 (Australia win 5-3 in PSO)

The Australians won their fourth game in Paris, and second by penalty shootout. With the victory, Australia goes into the quarterfinals a perfect 4-0 in pool play.

The two teams were tied at 9-9 at the end of regulation after tying six times in the game. Neither team got more than a two-goal lead in four quarters.

Australia put through all five of its penalty shots in the shootout. The difference was Hungary’s Kamilla Farago, whose attempt, the third for her team, hit the post and bounced out.

Alice Williams led all scorers with four goals for Australia, three of which came in the fourth quarter. Gabriella Palm had 13 saves, the most she’s had in a single game in Paris.

Dorottya Szilagyi and Rita Keszthelyi had two goals each to lead Hungary (2-2).

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.