Women’s water polo recap, July 27: Netherlands opens with win over Hungary

A look at the three games played on Day 1 of the women’s water polo competition at the Paris Olympics.

Group A: The Netherlands 10, Hungary 8

The Netherlands jumped out to a 3-1 lead, and was up 4-2 at the end of the first quarter. But the team was never able to grow the lead to larger than two as the offense stalled in the second and third quarters. Hungary battled back, eventually tying the score at 6-6 at the end of the third.

The two teams were tied again, 8-8, with three minutes remaining, and neither was able to find the back of the net for more than two minutes. Lola Moolhuijzen finally broke the tie and put the Netherlands on top with the game-winning goal with 40 seconds remaining.

Hungary’s final shot attempt with 11 seconds left hit the crossbar and bounced out as Netherlands held on for the win.

Bente Rogge gave the Netherlands its final goal as time expired, throwing it in from deep after Hungary pulled their keeper.

Rogge led Netherlands with three goals. Simone van de Kraats added two. Keeper Laura Aaarts saved eight of Hungary’s 16 shots.

Vanda Valyi led Hungary with three goals. Dorottya Szilagyi added two, and Alda Magyari had six saves in goal.

On Monday, July 29, Netherlands (1-0) will play China at 12:30 p.m. ET., and Hungary (0-1) will face Canada at 2:05 p.m. ET.

