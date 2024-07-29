Women’s water polo recap, July 29: France gets first Olympic win

France 9, Italy 8

In a big upset to start the morning, Italy saw a two goal halftime lead slip away as France held the Italian squad to just one goal in each of the third and fourth quarters. The win for France was the country’s first Olympic victory in women’s water polo.

The French team is competing in the Olympic women’s water polo competition for the first time, and earned a berth into this year’s Games as the host country.

Trailing 7-6 heading into the fourth, Lara Andres scored her second goal of the game to help France tie the score with just under six minutes to play. Ninety seconds later, Juliette Dhalluin put through a penalty shot to give France the lead.

Ema Vernoux scored the final goal for France to go up by two with 3:19 left. Italy scored once more, but was unable to find a tying goal in the final two minutes of play.

Dhalluin led France with three goals. Andres and Vernoux added two goals each, and Mia Rycraw had 11 saves in goal.

Roberta Bianconi led Frace with two goals.

Monday was Italy’s first game in Paris after the team was off on Day 1 of competition.

MATCH STATS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.