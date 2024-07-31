Women’s water polo recap, July 31: Australia wins thrilling penalty shootout against Netherlands

A look at all four games during Day 3 of competition in the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics.

(This story will be updated throughtout the day.)

Game 1: Australia 15, Netherlands 14 (Australia 8, Netherlands 7 in PSO)

In a thrilling penalty shootout that lasted 20 total shots, Australian keeper Gabriella Palm stopped the 10th and final shot by the Netherlands to give her team a 15-14 win.

After trailing 4-3 at the half, Australia tied the score one minute into the third on a goal by Sienna Green, and took the lead 90 seconds later on a goal by Alice Williams. From there, Netherlands never led in the second half as the teams tied three times the rest of regulation. They went into penalties knotted up, 7-7.

The two teams were tied with four makes each after the first five penalty shots. Both made their sixth, missed their seventh, and made Nos. 8 and 9. Bronte Halligan was successful on Australia’s 10th shot, setting up the game-winning save for Palm.

In regulation, Green and Williams had two goals each to lead Australia, while Palm had eight saves. Sabrina van der Sloot and Simone van de Kraats both had two goals each for The Netherlands.

The loss was the first of the Paris Games for the Netherlands, which came in at the top of the Group A standings.

