Women’s water polo semifinal: Australia ends U.S.’s gold medal streak with penalty shootout win

In Thursday’s women’s water polo semifinal, Australia never led the U.S. until the 12th penalty shot was thrown.

The two teams went into overtime tied, 8-8, and continued going back and forth in penalty shots, matching the other’s goals through five rounds.

In the sixth round of penalties, Australia’s Zoe Arancini nailed her shot, bouncing it on the water and past U.S. goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson. At the other end of the pool, U.S. attacker Maddie Musselman lined up for her shot to force a seventh round, but it was saved by Australian goalie Gabriella Palm, securing the victory.

With the loss, the U.S.’s streak of three straight Olympic gold medals comes to an end. They’ll now play in the bronze medal game for just the second time. Coming into Paris, Team USA had played in the gold medal game in five of six Games that has held women’s water polo competition.

The U.S. won the defensive battle in the first half, going into the break up, 5-2.

Australia’s offense was stifled in the first half, but it came alive in the second thanks solely to Abby Andrews. The left-hander scored from way outside 70 seconds into the third quarter, and found the goal from the exact same spot just over a minute later to bring her team within one.

Andrews scored twice more in the third, tying the score at 6-6 with 1:41 left. The U.S. retook the lead on a power play in the closing seconds. Musselman found Maggie Steffens inside, and the Americans went into the fourth up one.

Rachel Fattal added an American goal early in the fourth, but it was the last time her team would score the rest of regulation. Bronte Halligan responded with an extra player shot, and tied the score with a second goal with just under three minutes remaining.

The low scoring game was to be expected for the two best defenses in Paris. The U.S. was allowing 6.2 goals per game, and Australia was averaging 8.8.

Johnson was 5-for-7 on saves in the first half, and finished with 12 stops. Palm was just as strong in the box, finishing with 14 saves.

Musselman and Jenna Flynn led the U.S. with two goals each.

With the win, Australia is guaranteed a medal for the first time since 2012. The Australians haven’t reached the women’s water polo gold medal game since 2000. They’ll face Spain for gold on Saturday at 9:35 a.m. ET.

The U.S. will take on the Netherlands in the bronze medal game on Saturday at 4:35 a.m. ET. The Netherlands lost to Spain in the semifinals earlier in the day.

