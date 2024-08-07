Women’s water polo semifinals preview: U.S. prepared for another defensive clash

The U.S. played a defensive clash for the ages on Tuesday against Hungary in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympic women’s water polo tournament.

As tough as that game was, Thursday’s semifinal could look pretty similar. Australia and Team USA have had two of the best defenses in Paris. The U.S.’s 5-4 win over Hungary was its third straight game allowing five or fewer goals, and the fourth game in Paris it allowed fewer than six goals. The Americans have allowed a tournament-best 31 goals in five games.

Australia defeated Greece, 9-6, in its quarterfinal, the third game the Australians allowed seven or fewer goals. They are now allowing 8.8 goals per game in Paris.

“You have to be ready for these low-scoring games where it’s a battle every second,” said U.S. captain Maggie Steffens, who is playing in her third Olympics.

Hungary was just 1-for-7 on extra player shots and 1-for-18 on action shots in front of the goal. The Americans did an incredible job getting steals and blocks, but the hero of the defense was goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson, who had 17 saves on 21 shots that came her way for an 81% save rate.

“We already knew she was amazing, but if you didn’t ever know she was amazing, obviously you do now. She’s Ashleigh Johnson,” said Rachel Fattal, who scored the game-winning goal for the U.S. on Tuesday.

“Looking at the score, you can tell we were fighting in every moment, every possession,” Johnson said. “We wanted it and so did Hungary. We knew it was going to be a grind.”

Johnson added she expects every game the U.S. will play the rest of the Olympics to be like Thursday’s. It was good experience for her and her teammates who came to Paris as the three-time defending Olympic gold medalists, and haven’t been very battle-tested over the last year. The U.S. fell to Hungary in the quarterfinals of the 2023 world championships, but since then it won the 2024 world championship seemingly with ease.

“We don’t grind out very many games. We don’t have a ton of experience in it,” said U.S. coach Adam Krikorian. “And without it, you don’t know how you’re going to respond… For us to be able to be in that moment, in the biggest moment, and grind out a win like that with some tough-nosed defense and five-on-six, is super impressive.”

Getting experience winning close games was important for the U.S. because Australia has done nothing but grind out wins its entire time in Paris. The Aussies finished 4-0 in pool play, and won two games by penalty shootout. Their average margin of victory this Olympics is 2.2 goals, and they’ve yet to win a game by more than three goals.

“Australia has been playing great,” Krikorian said. “They have been as hot as anyone, and they’ve grinded out some close games as well, so we know how difficult that game is going to be… It’s going to be important that we cool down and we fill the tank back up over the next 48 hours.”

Australia is playing in the Olympic semifinals for the first time since 2012.

“I’m a bit speechless. It’s still trying to sink in,” said Australian goalkeeper Gabi Palm following the win over Greece. “It’s just so incredible to come away with a win today with the girls in this incredible arena, so I am very happy.”

The Aussies finished fifth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and fourth at the 2023 world championships.

“It’s where we deserve to be,” added Australian attacker Alice Williams. “Honestly, we’ve worked so hard behind the scenes, in the pool, everything, from our team to the other six girls that didn’t make it… We’ve worked really, really hard to be here. I’m so proud of this team.”

“It’s been a long time coming, and we’re just so excited to show that Australia water polo can really stick it internationally,” said Bronte Halligan. “We’re living in the moment. We’re just absolutely loving it and having a ball.”

The U.S. is playing in the semifinals for the seventh straight Olympics. Team USA has never not medaled in Olympic women’s water polo.

Semifinal 1: Netherlands vs. Spain

Before the U.S. takes on Australia, The Netherlands and Spain will face off in the other semifinal. It will be a repeat of the 2023 world championship final and the 2024 European championship final. The Dutch won both.

Spain, the defending silver medalists, has been the class of the field in Paris, sitting a perfect 5-0 with a tournament-best goal differential of +25. The Spanish reached the semifinals with a statement win over Canada in the quarterfinals, winning 18-8.

The Netherlands is the highest scoring team in Paris, with 70 goals in five games. It has also allowed more goals than any team in the semifinals (53).

An 11-8 win over Italy on Tuesday put the Netherlands in the semifinals. The Dutch have finished in the top five at the last three world championships, including a fifth place finish earlier this year.

What’s next

Netherlands will take on Spain at 8:35 a.m. ET in the first semifinal. The U.S. and Australia will face off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The winners of Thursday’s games will play the gold medal game on Saturday at 9:35 a.m. ET. The losers will play in the bronze medal game on Saturday at 4:35 a.m. ET.

Also on Thursday, Italy will take on Canada at 7 a.m. ET in a classification game to determine final placement in Paris. The second classification will be Greece vs. Hungary at noon ET.

