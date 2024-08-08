Women’s water polo semifinals: Spain wins shootout with Netherlands

Spain 19, The Netherlands 18

In five games so far in Paris, neither Spain nor Netherlands have missed too many shots. The two highest scoring teams in the field played the highest scoring game of the tournament, but it was a great goalie save that lifted Spain to a penalty shootout win for a trip to the gold medal game.

Spain and Netherlands were tied, 14-14, at the end of regulation after each team scored three goals each in the final four minutes. Maica Garcia scored just in front of the goal with 30 seconds left to briefly put Spain ahead. Netherlands’ Brigitte Sleeking responded with a buzzer-beating goal that sent the game to penalties.

Unsurprisingly, both teams made their first four penalty shots. Sleeking stepped up for her team’s final attempt, but her shot was saved by Spain keeper Martina Terre. Garcia again came up big for her team, nailing her penalty for Spain’s fifth and game-winning make.

Spain looked to have the game in total control after leading 6-1 at the end of the first. The Spanish led 10-5 at the half, but Netherlands outscored its opponent 6-1 in the third to even the score with eight minutes to play.

Judith Forca led all scorers with five goals, and her Spanish teammate Elena Ruiz added four.

Simone van de Kraats led The Netherlands with four goals. Four Netherlands players added two goals each.

MATCH STATS

Coming into Thursday’s semifinal, Netherlands had scored 70 goals in Paris, while Spain had scored 69.

With the win, Spain advances to the gold medal game for the second straight Olympics. It lost to the U.S. in Tokyo three years ago.

Netherlands will play for a second straight bronze medal.

Classification match 1: Italy 10, Canada 5

Italy advanced to the fifth place game with a win over Canada on Thursday morning.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.