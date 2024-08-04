World No. 1 Sweden outlasts Cuba in three-set classic to reach men’s beach volleyball quarterfinals

In one of the top matches of the Paris Games thus far, world No. 1 team David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig of Sweden defeated Cuba’s Jorge Alayo/Noslen Diaz in a thrilling three sets to reach the men’s beach volleyball quarterfinals at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

It was an impressive win for Ahman/Hellvig, who overpowered a Cuban team riding a 3-0 Olympic winning streak. Both teams finished with an identical 36 points on the attack and pushed each other through the final set.

Sweden ran away with the first set, as a 4-0 run made things 9-4 and a 5-0 run put Ahman/Hellvig up 16-7. Sweden cruised to take the first set in a strong showing, 21-11.

The second set was incredible showcase from both sides, with Alayo/Diaz attempting to get the crowd behind them as they tried to mount a comeback. The Cubans took an 18-16 lead at one point before Ahman/Hellvig tied things up.

Both teams battled for control, going through lead change after lead change. It was a competition of power against technical prowess, with Ahman/Hellvig’s innovative jump set technique being tested against the 6-foot-6 Alayo and 6-foot-9 Diaz. After a grueling struggle for the advantage, Alayo/Diaz prevailed in a classic 28-26 second set as Cuban flags waved throughout the crowd.

The energy in the stadium was palpable heading into the third set, where Ahman/Hellvig proved why they are the top-ranked team in the world. Sweden unleashed a 4-0 run to jump out to an early lead, and while Cuba clawed back to make things 6-5, it wasn’t enough as Sweden took the final set 15-11.

Ahman/Hellvig now advance to the quarterfinals, riding an epic win against a team that was arguably the hottest team in the men’s field.

