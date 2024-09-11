World suicide prevention day

WORLDWIDE – Around the world, people are remembering those impacted by suicide.

Today, people have the opportunity to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness of the major health issue, and direct those who are affected towards help.

Known formally as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the fairly new 988 lifeline has over 2 hundred crisis centers, playing a crucial role in offering immediate support and resources for people in need.

Here in Jackson County, the county’s health and human services office has a unique way to help those in the community dealing with suicidal thoughts.

Jackson County Mental Health Leadership Team member Rick Rawlins said, “So, 7 days a week, right now it is from 8 am to 8 pm, we do have a crisis intervention staff available to go into the community and meet with individuals. have those conversations, 988 is available to assist if there is further support needed.”

A partnership with non-profit organization Mercy Flights allows specially trained paramedics to accompany staff out in the community and assess those in need of assistance.

Remember, if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available.

You can reach out anytime to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, just call or text 988.

